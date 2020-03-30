UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renault Says China, South Korea Plants Restarting After Virus Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Renault says China, South Korea plants restarting after virus shutdown

French automaker Renault said Monday it was resuming production at two factories in China and South Korea after they were shut down as authorities tried to limit the coronavirus outbreak

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :French automaker Renault said Monday it was resuming production at two factories in China and South Korea after they were shut down as authorities tried to limit the coronavirus outbreak.

"All of the group's factories are currently shut down, except for the factories in China and South Korea, which have resumed operations or are in the process of doing so," the company said in a statement.

Renault's site in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, was taken offline in late January. It has an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

The Busan factory in South Korea, which turns out 216,000 cars a year, was stopped on February 7.

Renault has already warned of possible factory closures as it races to cut costs amid the coronavirus crisis, after posting a net loss of 141 million Euros ($156 million) for 2019 -- its first year in the red in a decade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles Wuhan Busan South Korea SITE January February 2019 All Renault Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran reports 117 new virus deaths, raising total t ..

2 minutes ago

'Panah-Gah' on forefront to serve affected people ..

2 minutes ago

German economy set for 'significant' recession: ec ..

2 minutes ago

5 more corona patients positive,total reaches to 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis reviewed ami ..

2 minutes ago

China pledges continuous best help to Pakistan aga ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.