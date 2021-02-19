UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renault Says Pandemic Pushed It Into Record Loss In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:16 PM

Renault says pandemic pushed it into record loss in 2020

French automaker Renault said Friday it booked a record loss in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit its performance and looked set to weigh on the outlook this year as well

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :French automaker Renault said Friday it booked a record loss in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit its performance and looked set to weigh on the outlook this year as well.

Renault said in a statement that it recorded a net loss of 8.05 billion Euros ($9.

7 billion) last year, compared with a bottom-line profit of 19 million euros in 2019.

"After a first half impacted by Covid-19, the group has significantly turned around its performance in the second half," the carmaker said.

"2021 is set to be difficult given the unknowns regarding the health crisis as well as electronic components supply shortages."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

2019 2020 Renault Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International criticism grows over Indian deceptio ..

1 minute ago

Australia unveils plan to become space manufacturi ..

1 minute ago

UK Jan retail sales dive 8.2% on virus lockdown: d ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases surpass 150,000

1 minute ago

Chinese Embassy Slams Estonian Annual Intelligence ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll From Glacier Disaster in Northern India ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.