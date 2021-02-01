Renewal of FCCI membership begins

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Monday started renewal of membership for next year 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Monday started renewal of membership for next year 2021-22.

According to FCCI Secretary General, there are more than 7000 members in Faisalabad chamber whose membership is expiring on March 31, 2021.

Therefore, the FCCI have advised all members to get their membership renewed.

He said that Rs 4300 would be charged as fee for renewal of membership of Corporate Class while fee for Associate Class member has been fixed at Rs 2000.

The chamber will also issue a special identity card to its members after charging a nominal fee of Rs 200.

More information in this regard can be obtained through 041-9230265-67, he added.