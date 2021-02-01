UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewal Of FCCI Membership Begins

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:32 PM

Renewal of FCCI membership begins

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Monday started renewal of membership for next year 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Monday started renewal of membership for next year 2021-22.

According to FCCI Secretary General, there are more than 7000 members in Faisalabad chamber whose membership is expiring on March 31, 2021.

Therefore, the FCCI have advised all members to get their membership renewed.

He said that Rs 4300 would be charged as fee for renewal of membership of Corporate Class while fee for Associate Class member has been fixed at Rs 2000.

The chamber will also issue a special identity card to its members after charging a nominal fee of Rs 200.

More information in this regard can be obtained through 041-9230265-67, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber March Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

6 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

18 minutes ago

GCUF announces exam schedule

22 seconds ago

Walk held to raise awareness about cleanliness

24 seconds ago

Over half million COVID-19 patients recover amid 9 ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.