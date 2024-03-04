Renewal Of FWCCI Membership Till 31st
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Renewal of membership of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI)
for next year 2024-25 will continue up to March 31, 2024.
A spokesperson FWCCI said on Monday that the chamber members had been reminded to get their
membership renewed up to March 31, 2024 after paying fee for corporation class or associate class.
The chamber will also issue special computerized identity cards to its members after charging
Rs 200. More information in this regard can be obtained from the chamber during office hours,
she added.
