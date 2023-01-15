UrduPoint.com

Renewed Collaboration, Public Private Partnership To Boost Agriculture Production

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Renewed collaboration, public private partnership to boost agriculture production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday stressed the urgent need for renewed collaboration and public private partnership to boost agriculture production to offset the ever increasing impending threat of food insecurity in the world.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh, he said global food security is at a tipping point and large portion of global population has been hungry today than 2015. He said the role of public private partnership is improving global food security.

He said the prime objective of public private partnership is to use market mechanism to improve Agri food systems,thereby reducing food insecurity and advancing rural development.He said rice is the second most important crop of Pakistan which promise economic prosperity for growers and helps earn billions of rupees through its export.

Shahzad Ali Malik said Pakistan is the 10th largest producer and 4th largest exporter of rice.

He said Pakistan's export make up more than 8% of world's total rice trade.

He said "Guard Agricultural Research Division is the pioneer in developing extra long grain varieties in Pakistan" and established 5 research stations all over the country in rice growing areas one each at Golarchi, Larkana, Muridkey, Pakpattan and Lahore for conducting the latest research in evolving new varieties braving heat resistance, drought and salinity tolerance.

He announced that " we have also successfully introduced two tomatoes and chilli each hybrid varieties "and will soon launch in Pakistan after approval from the government. He further disclosed that " we are again the first in Pakistan for introducing hybrid wheat and conducting extensive trials every year".

Shahzad Ali Malik said "we are earning foreign exchange for Pakistan for exporting guard rice which he added is in great demand globally", he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Exchange Agriculture Drought Larkana Agri Pakpattan Golarchi Sunday 2015 Market All From Government Wheat Billion Tomatoes

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

1 hour ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

1 hour ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

2 hours ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.