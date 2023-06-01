Renowned businessman announces housing society for martyrs' families

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Prominent businessman Chaudhry Abdul Majeed has announced building a housing society and giving free plots to the families of martyrs of the Pakistan Army and Police, saying "Martyrs of Pakistan are our pride." "Desecration of the memorials of the martyrs in the events of May 9 is condemnable. The nation will never forgive these miscreants. Those who have been found involved in arson should not be exempted," he expressed these views the other day while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) which was led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari congratulated Chaudhry Abdul Majeed on the success of his group in the private housing society elections.

Chaudhry Abdul Majeed thanked the delegation for its visit and felicitation on winning the elections.

He said marking the Martyrs' Day across the country had proven how much the nation loved its armed forces, law enforcement departments, and martyrs.

"I will build a separate housing society for the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and Police, in which free plots will be provided to the heirs of martyrs. This initiative of mine is to pay homage to the martyrs and acknowledge their sacrifices," he said Chaudhry Abdul Majeed said the Bakhtawari family had rendered valuable services for the construction and development of Islamabad city.

ICCI President Chamber Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said more than 56 industries were associated with the construction sector and its revival would definitely help strengthen the national economy.

He said the ICCI proposals given to the government for the upcoming budget included a special package for housing societies and builders.

He said the amnesty scheme given by the government to the construction sector should be extended for another two years because this sector had come to a standstill due to a massive increase in construction costs. "Therefore, the taxes imposed on this sector should also be exempted." He said Chaudhry Abdul Majeed was a role model in Islamabad due to his hard work, integrity, and good name.

Ijaz Abbasi said that investors like Chaudhry Abdul Majeed played an important role in eliminating unemployment in the country to a great extent as hundreds of people were employed in different projects.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Zahid Rafiq, Tahir Abbasi, Ashfaq Chatta, and Khalid Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.