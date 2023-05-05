Renowned investment companies' delegation meets Ishaq Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising representatives of world-renowned investment companies led by Imran Zaidi of JP Morgan Dubai on Friday met Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release.

The two sides had a comprehensive discussion on Pakistan's economic situation, the International Monetary Fund programme, market perception and outlook, as well as external account situations.

The finance minister shared the country's economic outlook and said despite the challenging economic situation, the government was steering the economy towards stability and growth.

He said Pakistan was slowly but surely moving toward economic stability and it was high time to invest in the country.

Ishaq Dar said as finance minister he had successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the present government was committed to completing the present programme and fulfilling all international obligations.

Imran Zaidi of J P Morgan briefed the finance minister on the company's profile and the financial services it had provided to various countries.

The delegation appreciated the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability and expressed confidence in achieving sustainable economic development.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the delegation's positive intentions for the economic prosperity of Pakistan.