Rent A Car Business Flourishes During Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Rent a car business flourishes during lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The business of rent a car flourished during the lockdown, as most of the people preferred to obtain cars on rent instead of using public transport.

Most of the people avoiding public transport in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus, however, no safety arrangements could be seen in these rented cars. The drivers were not wearing face masks and there was no hand sanitizer offered to passengers, which may cause spread of coronavirus.

Public transport charging Rs100 for each passenger from Dunyapur to Multan while rented cars charging Rs1200 to Rs1400 for one trip.

Azhar Hussain a resident of the city told APP on Sunday that the petrol prices has been decreased but fares of these cars were still high. He said the social distancing and other preventive measures were not observed in these rented vehicles.

Another citizen Majid Ali said drivers sharing taxies accommodating four to five persons in a car and charging equal fares from each.

A driver Aftab Hussain said that his business was flouring these days. He said that he was earning handsome amount daily by putting their health on risk.

It is pertinent to mention here that most of the bus stand managers were involved in this business as they arranged passengers for these cars to get their commission. The car drivers were charging Rs2500 to Rs3000 from each person for Dunyapur to Lahore, Rs1200 to Rs1500 from each for Dunyapur to Multan.

District administrations must regulate these car stands and ensure implementation of SoP to avoid spreading coronavirus, the residents said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

