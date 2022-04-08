UrduPoint.com

Rent In EU Increases By 16%, House Prices By 42% Since 2010 - Eurostat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 06:19 PM

The European Union statistical office (Eurostat) released on Friday data showing that since 2010 and until the fourth quarter of 2021 rents and house prices across the bloc have increased by 16% and 42%, respectively

"Over the period 2010 until the fourth quarter of 2021, rents increased by 16% and house prices by 42%," the statement read, adding that while rents grew steadily house prices have fluctuated, with a rapid rise occurring in early 2015.

Furthermore, house price dynamics diverge across EU member states, with Austria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg witnessing almost doubled property values.

"House prices increased in 24 EU Member States and decreased in three, with the highest rises in Estonia (+156%), Hungary (+128%) and Luxembourg (+124%). Decreases were observed in Greece (-23%), Italy (-12%) and Cyprus (-9%)," the statement added.

Since 2010, rents across the EU have also been rising at different rates. Prices went up in 25 EU member states and down in two, with the sharpest increases observed in Estonia by 171%, Lithuania by 113% and Ireland by 74%, while falling prices were recorded in Greece by 25% and Cyprus by 1%.

