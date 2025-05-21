Repeated Road Closure Detrimental For Business, Exports: FCCI President
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Repeated road closure is detrimental for the businesses, trade and exports, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).
Expressing concern over the information that a central highway near Moro in Sindh has once again been closed by the protestors, he said that earlier the economy suffered badly due to the road closure and sit-ins.
However, the government decided to defer the controversial issue of construction of canals till the consensus among all the federating units, he said, adding that it is very surprising that despite this decision once again a road has been closed near Moro.
He said that such violent steps would stop business activities and containers could not move between Karachi Port and up country.
He said that as the export consignments could not reach Karachi Port in time while at the same time the movement of oil and other containers may also disturb supply chain in the country in addition to creating shortage of petrol, diesel and other commodities.
He said that the textile sector had also suffered while the country had to bear heavy losses due to the rotting of perishable fruits and vegetables.
He said that export of mango was about to start which would also be disrupted inflicting colossal loss to the exporters.
He demanded that the government must take immediate notice of road closure and take stringent measures to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic particularly in the interior Sindh.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Business
-
Repeated road closure detrimental for business, exports: FCCI president4 minutes ago
-
LCCI congratulates Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir44 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.6,600 to Rs.349,400 per tola44 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 960 points53 minutes ago
-
FDA directed to prepare concrete budget proposals1 hour ago
-
False earnings, affiliation claims, CCP fines British Lyceum Rs 5 million2 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon emphasizes local manufacturing to boost Pakistan’s automotive industry2 hours ago
-
Aurangze bbriefs Netherlands envoy on Country’s current macroeconomic outlook3 hours ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 3.55% to $49.971 in 10 months4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 20259 hours ago