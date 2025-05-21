Repeated road closure detrimental for business, exports: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Repeated road closure is detrimental for the businesses, trade and exports, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Expressing concern over the information that a central highway near Moro in Sindh has once again been closed by the protestors, he said that earlier the economy suffered badly due to the road closure and sit-ins.

However, the government decided to defer the controversial issue of construction of canals till the consensus among all the federating units, he said, adding that it is very surprising that despite this decision once again a road has been closed near Moro.

He said that such violent steps would stop business activities and containers could not move between Karachi Port and up country.

He said that as the export consignments could not reach Karachi Port in time while at the same time the movement of oil and other containers may also disturb supply chain in the country in addition to creating shortage of petrol, diesel and other commodities.

He said that the textile sector had also suffered while the country had to bear heavy losses due to the rotting of perishable fruits and vegetables.

He said that export of mango was about to start which would also be disrupted inflicting colossal loss to the exporters.

He demanded that the government must take immediate notice of road closure and take stringent measures to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic particularly in the interior Sindh.