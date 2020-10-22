UrduPoint.com
Report Of Giving Immunity To CPEC Authority Chairman From NAB Investigation Is Misleading: Planning Ministry

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:26 PM

The government Thursday termed the news report of giving immunity to Chairman CPEC Authority from investigation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as misleading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The government Thursday termed the news report of giving immunity to Chairman CPEC Authority from investigation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as misleading.

"It has been reported in certain sections of press that the new CPEC Authority Bill, 2020 will give immunity to Chairman, CPEC Authority and other officers from investigations of NAB and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), such news report is misleading," ministry of Planning said in a press release here.

It explained that the report probably referred to the "indemnity" clause (Section 23) of the bill, which is a standard clause in many similar laws which indemnify authorities for actions done in good faith, under the respective laws.

The indemnity clause is provided for in Public Procurement Regularity Authority (PPRA) Ordinance 2002 (Section 23), Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Ordinance 2002 (Section 39), Alternate Energy Development board (AEDB) Act 2010 (Section 21), Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Act 2010 (Section 48) and Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Act 2017 (Section 26) and similar other laws.

It is further clarified that the clause in question was also a part of the CPEC Authority Ordinance promulgated in Oct 2019 and is not a new insertion.

It is in consonance with other similar laws. The speculation regarding this clause is therefore misplaced and unfounded, the statement added.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Immunity Oil CPEC Federal Investigation Agency Gas 2017 2019 2020 Competition Commission Of Pakistan From Government

