Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real Estate

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 08, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Mr. Andrea Nucera, Group Managing Director of Reportage Empire Properties, who interacted with Pakistan’s top real estate dealers, brokers, and investors, provides valuable insights into company’s vision for local market
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2024) Reportage Empire Properties, a leading UAE-based real estate developer, hosted an exclusive Meet & Greet session at the Royal Swiss Hotel, near Lahore Airport. The event marked a significant milestone as the company introduced its ambitious plans to launch state-of-the-art projects in Pakistan’s real estate market soon.
The session featured Mr. Andrea Nucera, Group Managing Director of Reportage Empire Properties, who interacted with Pakistan’s top real estate dealers, brokers, and investors, providing valuable insights into the company’s vision for the local market.
As the first UAE developer to officially enter Pakistan, Reportage Empire Properties announced a remarkable investment of 1 billion Dirhams (approximately $300 million) aimed at revitalizing the local real estate sector. The company will focus on developing luxurious yet affordable townhouses and apartments, catering to the growing demand for quality housing across major cities, including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Jhelum.
During the event, attendees were excited to learn about the introduction of post-handover payment plans, a first for Pakistan’s real estate landscape. This innovative approach is designed to make homeownership more accessible and provide flexible investment options to prospective buyers.
Reportage Empire Properties is committed to elevating the standards of living in Pakistan by delivering premium real estate that meets international design standards while addressing local market needs. The company is set to revolutionize the market with its upcoming projects, starting with a flagship development in Lahore.
Mr. Raja Faisal Iftikhar (President Reportage Empire Properties) highlighted the significance of the 1 Billion Dirhams (approx. $300 million) investment coming into Pakistan as a major boost for the country's economy. He emphasized how this influx of capital will not only create job opportunities but also help revitalize the real estate industry and positively impact Pakistan’s GDP. The investment signals confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential and will foster overall growth on a macroeconomic level.
Mr. Asim Iftikhar (CEO Reportage Empire Properties) shared the exciting news of upcoming international-standard real estate projects in Pakistan. These developments will soon launch in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Multan, Sialkot, and Jhelum. He outlined the company’s focus on luxurious yet affordable construction projects, offering state-of-the-art townhouses and apartments. These projects aim to raise the standard of living and offer high-quality, modern housing solutions across the country.
This Meet & Greet session provided a unique opportunity for industry professionals to engage with the leadership team of Reportage Empire Properties, exploring potential collaborations and investment opportunities in the burgeoning Pakistani real estate sector.
As Reportage Empire Properties continues its journey in Pakistan, it invites the community to be part of this exciting transformation, with more international-standard projects launching soon.
