Reports Of Sugar Price Hike Baseless: Association
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Sugar Mills Association on Saturday has termed the news of a sugar price hike baseless and said that there is no truth in the news about the price hike.
According to the association, the government had allowed the export of surplus sugar on the condition that the ex-mill price of sugar remains at Rs.140 per kilogram.
Retail prices of sugar in different parts of the country are up to Rs.130. Since the end of the last crushing season 2023-24, sugar has been sold at much less than its production cost. According to the Sugar Mills Association, the price of sugarcane has almost doubled in the last two crushing seasons. The increase in sugarcane price has increased the production cost, the association said and demanded the government take strict action against speculators.
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From Business
-
Reports of sugar price hike baseless: association8 minutes ago
-
Cars' sale up 49.66% to 38,534 units during Jul-Nov 202418 minutes ago
-
FCCI to sensitize departments for operation of big planes from Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority1 hour ago
-
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi2 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 20249 hours ago
-
Youth killed over love marriage dispute19 hours ago
-
Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spark excitement19 hours ago
-
Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Annual report discloses21 hours ago
-
WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation services23 hours ago