Representatives of KCCI met to Commerce Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Representatives from the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday met with Dr. Gohar Ejaz, the Minister of Commerce, today to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between the government and the private sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Representatives from the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday met with Dr. Gohar Ejaz, the Minister of Commerce, today to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between the government and the private sector.

The meeting also discussed revitalizing the Gems and Jewellery sector, with the Chamber emphasizing the need for a comprehensive policy framework to drive growth and development, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Ejaz emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in fostering research and innovation to enhance productivity in the sector.

Reinforcing the government's commitment to national interests, Dr. Ejaz reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to upholding legal trade mechanisms with all countries. He said that the government would support streamlining export procedures.

Recognizing the significant demand for halal meat in the region, the Chamber representatives sought assistance in revitalizing slaughterhouses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Emphasizing the value of industry input, Dr. Ejaz reiterated the need for collaboration with the private sector to formulate effective policies.

The Chamber proposed organizing an International Trade Summit to boost exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Transit trade was also discussed as an initiative to empower the business community to meet the requirements of Central Asian countries.

Dr. Ejaz urged the business community to contribute to the economy by adhering to government policies and paying taxes responsibly.The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government's and the private sector's shared commitment to finding solutions within existing constraints, fostering economic growth, and safeguarding the nation's interests.

More Stories From Business