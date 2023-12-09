Representatives of leading financial institutions meet Privatization Minister

A group of representatives from leading investment banks, funds and institutional investors here on Saturday called on Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad and discussed matters related to investment possibilities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A group of representatives from leading investment banks, funds and institutional investors here on Saturday called on Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad and discussed matters related to investment possibilities in the country.

The group was organized by Trans-National Research Corporation and included representatives from Fidelity Investments, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Barings and William Blair Investment Management, said a press release.

The minister briefed the group on the vision of the present government on investment and privatization of State Owned Enterprises as well as the working of the Privatization Commission and the current agenda of privatization.

The process and expectations for the privatization of PIACL, Roosevelt Hotel, FWBL and HBFC were discussed. The minister responded to all the queries of the representatives regarding the current privatisation agenda and process as well as future investment opportunities.

The representatives were encouraged to explore the opportunities for possible investment in Pakistan. The group appreciated the initiatives taken and expressed that the work being done will result in a conducive environment for investment in Pakistan.