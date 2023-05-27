UrduPoint.com

Republican Debt Ceiling Negotiator Says Deal Expected In 'Hours Or Days'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Patrick McHenry, a Republican negotiator in US debt ceiling talks with the White House, said on Saturday that a deal on raising the government's borrowing limit could come in hours or days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Patrick McHenry, a Republican negotiator in US debt ceiling talks with the White House, said on Saturday that a deal on raising the government's borrowing limit could come in hours or days.

"It's hours or days, and I don't know when," the North Carolina representative told reporters in Washington.

Republicans in Congress have been pushing for spending cuts in exchange for raising the $31.

4 trillion debt ceiling. McHenry said the list of issues still to be dealt with had been whittled down to just a few.

"We've had a long list for a long time. What I didn't anticipate is we'd have a very short list for a very long time," he said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday that the deadline for congressional leaders to reach a compromise was pushed back to June 5. She warned that the US risked running out of cash to pay the bills if no agreement was reached.

