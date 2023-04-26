UrduPoint.com

Republican Debt Limit Bill To Reduce Budget Deficit By $4.8Trln Over Next Decade - CBO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Republican Debt Limit Bill to Reduce Budget Deficit by $4.8Trln Over Next Decade - CBO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The House Republicans' bill to reduce the national debt, also known as the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 would reduce budget deficits by about $4.8 trillion over the 2023-2033 period, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Tuesday.

"In total, CBO estimates, if the bill is enacted and if appropriations that would be subject to caps on discretionary funding in the next 10 years are equal to those limits as specified, CBO's projection of budget deficits would be reduced by about $4.

8 trillion over the 2023-2033 period...," CBO said in a letter to the House Budget Committee.

Earlier in the day, the White House said in a statement that US President Joe Biden will veto US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt reduction bill if it passes both chambers of Congress.

The Limit, Save, Grow Act involves finding areas of government spending to cut, recovering unspent COVID-19 relief funds, and prohibiting US President Joe Biden's student debt relief proposal. The plan is also expected to increase the debt ceiling.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget White House Student Congress Government

Recent Stories

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

2 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

2 hours ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer ..

Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer Exports to Asia, Africa in 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Rus ..

Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Russian Oil - Russian Trade Missi ..

2 hours ago
 Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: ..

Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: One Must Be Aware of Responsi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.