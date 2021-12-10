Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US Oil Production on Federal Land

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Republicans on the US House Energy and Commerce Committee are introducing legislation that would require the development of a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands, the lawmakers said in a press release on Thursday.

"Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans... are introducing a new bill today to protect the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and strengthen our nation's energy security. The 'Strategic Production Response Act' would require the Secretary of Energy to develop a plan to increase oil and gas production on Federal lands if the President uses the SPR for non-emergency reasons," the release said.

Involved lawmakers include Committee leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Whip Steve Scalise and Energy Subcommittee leader Fred Upton.

Rodgers said releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is not a long-term solution to those impacted by rising prices and the Biden administration must end its hostility to producing energy domestically.

The legislation has a companion bill in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Republican leader John Barasso, the release said.

