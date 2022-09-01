UrduPoint.com

Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing On US Oil Sales To China, Hunter Biden Link - Letter

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing on US Oil Sales to China, Hunter Biden Link - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Republican lawmakers are requesting a briefing from the US Department of Energy (DOE) on the sale of national oil reserves to a Chinese company with links to presidential family member Hunter Biden, according to a letter sent by the lawmakers to the DOE on Thursday.

According to the DOE, the Biden administration recently sold almost a million barrels of Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) oil to a subsidiary of Sinopec.

"In addition to concerns with Hunter Biden, the President's son, receiving money from the deal, the decision to sell to Unipec is troubling because Chinese firms are supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In order to ensure the American people that the Biden Administration is properly managing the sale of critical assets from the SPR and not supporting Russia by providing oil to China, we request a briefing and documents related to this matter," the letter said.

The lawmakers requested the DOE brief them on the SPR sale to China, as well as provide information on any analysis done on whether the sale could be used to assist Russia in Ukraine, the letter also said.

The letter was signed by Oversight and Reform Committee Ranking Member James Comer and Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Liberties Ranking Member Nancy Mace. The lawmakers addressed the letter to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Hunter Biden and his investment vehicles have held equity in Sinopec, and appear to have a continued financial interest in the company, Comer said in a July letter to Granholm. The connection raises "serious questions" about the motivation behind selling oil from the SPR to Sinopec and whether DOE was aware of the link, Comer said.

Sinopec, a state-run energy company, is a major producer and purchaser of petroleum products for China. Parent company Sinopec Group is one of the largest oil conglomerates in the world and run by China's State Council.

