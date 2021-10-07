UrduPoint.com

Republican Leader McConnell Says Will Allow Extension Of US Debt Ceiling Till December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Republican party will allow the Biden administration and the Democratic rival aligned to it to pass until an extension of the US debt ceiling into the year-end.

"We will ... allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed Dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December," McConnell said in a statement issued Wednesday.

It was not clear if the Democrats would accept McConnell's offer, which still hinged on the Senate eventually hiking the debt limit without Republican votes through a process called budget reconciliation.

Both President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are opposed to that.

Without congressional action to hike the $28.4 trillion debt limit, the Treasury Department says it could run out of money by October 18.

Democrat leaders who were supposed to press the Republicans for a vote on the matter on Wednesday afternoon were instead huddled for a closed-door meeting to discuss McConnell's offer, those familiar with the situation said.

