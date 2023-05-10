UrduPoint.com

Republican Leaders Say No 'New Movement' In Debt Ceiling Talks, US Will Not Default

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Republican congressional leaders told reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden and Democrat leaders that there was no new movement on the negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling, but said they do not expect the United States will default on its debt obligations as soon as early June.

"I didn't see any new movement," US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday. "I would hope that he would be willing to negotiate for the next two weeks so we could actually solve this problem and not take America on the brink."

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the United States will not default on its debt obligations.

