Republican Representative Calls on Biden to Declare Disaster Over California Oil Spill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Representative Michelle Steel, a Republican who represents much of California's Orange County, is asking US President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration in response to the oil spill that occurred over the weekend.

"I write today asking you to authorize a Major Disaster declaration for Orange County California following the oil spill that occurred off the coast of Huntington Beach on October 2, 2021. Officials have estimated that over 130,000 gallons of oil have leaked from an underwater pipeline. I request fast action in approving the Public Assistance and Individual Assistance for all the cities and counties in California that will be affected," Steel said in her Sunday letter to Biden.

According to the representative, officials have identified a 5.8-mile oil plume running roughly from Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach and people have already reported oil on the beach and dead fish and birds.

The oil spill reached Huntington Beach on Saturday and could have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters, according to local authorities.

According to the US Coast Guard, as of Sunday, a total of 1,218 gallons of oily water mixture have been recovered in the area.

Mayor Kim Carr of Huntington Beach called the spill "one of the most devastating situations our community has dealt with in decades."

The exact cause of the oil spill remains unclear.