Republicans, Democrats Square Off on US Debt Ceiling Increase in Senate Committee Hearing

Republican and Democratic members of the US Senate Budget Committee held a debate during a hearing on Thursday about House Republicans' plan to increase the United States' debt limit in exchange for cuts to government spending

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Republican and Democratic members of the US Senate Budget Committee held a debate during a hearing on Thursday about House Republicans' plan to increase the United States' debt limit in exchange for cuts to government spending.

The proposal, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, passed the House last month along partisan lines. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the legislation has no chance of passing the upper chamber, instead calling the bill the "Default on America" act.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley echoed the arguments of their respective parties during the hearing on Thursday.

"Simply put, we must raise the debt limit, we must do it now, and we must do it without wrecking lives and livelihoods to appease eccentric billionaires," Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse also expressed skepticism about Republican claims that defense and veterans programs would not be impacted by proposed cuts.

Grassley reaffirmed Republicans' promise not to cut the two areas and emphasized the historical precedent for tying spending cuts to a debt limit increase.

"House Republicans have acted responsibly by passing a debt limit increase while also beginning to tackle our country's unsustainable debt and deficits," Grassley said.

Grassley called on US President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats to return to the negotiation table "in earnest."

The committee heard from witnesses, including from Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi. The US economy skirts recession under both the Republican proposal and a "clean" debt limit increase, Zandi said.

However, the Republican plan would "meaningfully increase" the chance of an economic downturn and result in 790,000 fewer jobs by the end of 2024 compared to a clean increase, Zandi also said.

The hearing comes after the latest warning of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills by early June.

