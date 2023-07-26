Republicans Maintain Low Confidence in Big Business - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Republicans continue to maintain low confidence in big business, with only 18% saying they have a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in it, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

In Gallup's annual confidence in institutions polls conducted from 1973 to 2020, an average of 33% of Republican respondents said they had high confidence in big business, with an average +12 net confidence score. The only years that saw negative Republican assessments of big business were 1981 (-11) and 2009 (-12), during major recessions.

Scores during the last few years changed drastically, with -18 net confidence in 2021, -9 in 2022, and -17 this year.

Confidence among Democrats and independents this year were even lower, at -32 and -33, respectively, although major declines in their confidence levels had already occurred about 20 years ago.

Gallup said the recent shift in Republican confidence levels was unclear, but noted that inflation, business policies on COVID-19 vaccinations, and corporate support for Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ issues may be reasons.