Republicans on US House Budget Committee Seek Spending Caps in Debt Ceiling Increase

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The July 31 deadline for Congress to raise the US debt limit needs to include spending limits to combat rising inflation, Republicans on the House Budget Committee said on Thursday.

"With record amounts of government spending over the past two years accompanied by historic levels of inflation... The upcoming expiration of the debt limit suspension provides an opportunity for Congress to do just that and instill some responsible and real controls over government spending," the Budget Committee Republican lawmakers wrote in a letter to leaders of both parties in the House and Senate.

In an accompanying press release, Budget Committee ranking Republican Jason Smith said the end-of-July deadline "provides a critical opportunity for Congress to institute responsible restraints over government spending."

The letter cited Congressional Budget Office projections showing a $3 trillion budget deficit in 2021, the second highest in US history following last year's record shortfall ($3.1 trillion).

Analysts attribute much of the red ink to a series of emergency spending measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.