Republicans To Propose $1.5 Trillion US Debt Ceiling Lift, Or Through March 2024 - Reports

Published April 19, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Republicans to Propose $1.5 Trillion US Debt Ceiling Lift, or Through March 2024 - Reports

US House Republicans will propose raising the nation's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion dollars, or through March 2024, Punchbowl News reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US House Republicans will propose raising the nation's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion Dollars, or through March 2024, Punchbowl news reported on Wednesday.

The proposal, details of which are expected to be released later on Wednesday, would raise the debt ceiling by $1.

5 trillion or through March 31, 2024, whichever comes first, the report said, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

A no-strings-attached debt limit increase would not get past House Republicans, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday. Republicans will focus on addressing government spending, inflation, and dependency on China as part of their economic plan, McCarthy said.

The proposal comes amid stalled talks between McCarthy and US President Joe Biden on raising the debt ceiling.

