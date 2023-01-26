UrduPoint.com

Republicans Will Use Fight Over Raising US Debt Limit To Rein In Federal Spending - Cruz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Republicans Will Use Fight Over Raising US Debt Limit to Rein in Federal Spending - Cruz

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Conservative Republicans in Congress intend to use their opposition to raising the US government debt limit as leverage to force structural reforms to rein in out-of-control Federal spending, Senator Ted Cruz told said during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

"We will use the debt ceiling as leverage to force real reforms to fix the underlying problem," Cruz said. "Republicans do not refuse to raise the debt ceiling. ... (However) It is incumbent on the Republican majority in the Senate to use every lever we have to stop the out of control spending."

Senator Rand Paul said he thought compromise was possible, but both Republicans and Democrats would have to accept major budget cuts on programs where previously they had refused to allow almost any restrictions in spending at all.

"The Republicans would have to give up the sacred cow that no one can ever cut a single Dollar from defense spending and the Democrats would have to give up the sacred cow that no one can ever cut a single dollar from Medicare and Social Security," he said.

Senator Ron Johnson said President Joe Biden was guilty of "a total lie" in claiming that Republicans wanted to cut or destroy Social Security and Medicare. Johnson said the fiscal cutbacks to ensure continued financial stability were essential to preserve both programs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Dollar Budget Capitol Hill Democrats Congress All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

2 hours ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

3 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

3 hours ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

3 hours ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

3 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.