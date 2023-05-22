Republika Srpska Ready to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Head of Mission in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Republika Srpska is ready to pay for Russian gas in rubles, Dusko Perovic, the head of the Representative Office of the Republika Srpska in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"Gazprom extends the main contract every year, so we get the price ” in fact, the market price, but according to the old formula.

We are ready to pay in rubles. This is a technical issue. Of course, today we are experiencing difficulties with payment because transfers through correspondent banks are delayed," Perovic said.