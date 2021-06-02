UrduPoint.com
Request From German Ecologists Will Not Stop Nord Stream 2 Construction Work - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:35 PM

A request from Environmental Action Germany (DUH) will not automatically stop construction work at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) of Germany told Sputnik on Wednesday

"No," the BSH said when asked if DUH's request means that construction work will automatically be suspended.

"No," the BSH said when asked if DUH's request means that construction work will automatically be suspended.

German environmentalists from DUH previously said they had filed an application with the German regulator BSH to revoke the permission to build Nord Stream 2 due to climate protection. According to DUH, construction must be suspended for a while to verify that the project meets the "climate targets".

