Request Of $72Bln For US National Intelligence Program In 2024 Budget Disclosed - Director

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Request of $72Bln for US National Intelligence Program in 2024 Budget Disclosed - Director

A request of $72.4 billion for the US National Intelligence Program in the fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget has been disclosed, the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) A request of $72.4 billion for the US National Intelligence Program in the fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget has been disclosed, the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is disclosing the aggregate amount of $72.

4 billion in requested appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2024 National Intelligence Program (NIP)," the statement said.

The DNI will not provide any additional information on the currently classified NIP budget, the statement added.

The White House said last week that President Joe Biden's 2024 budget proposal amounts to $6.888 trillion in spending and $5.036 trillion in revenues.

