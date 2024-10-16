Rescue 1122 Most Prestigious Public Service Institute: FCCI President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Rescue 1122 is one of the most prestigious public service institutions of Punjab which has not only proved its worth within the government circles but also earned applause from the masses, said Rehan Naseem Bharara President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)
Addressing a training session on CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in FCCI auditorium, he said that it is imperative for every young student that they could save the lives of the victims of accidents or incidents.
He said that the heartbeat and breathing could be restored by consistently pumping the chest of people in trauma. He appreciated the experts providing training and also those getting it and said that Rescue 1122 is a blessing for the people who are doing commendable jobs.
He said that the initiator and the successive governments who continued it deserve public appreciation.
He said that Rescue 1122 is facing daunting challenges as its vehicles and technology has become redundant. “I shall talk to CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz to get funds, vehicles and technology for Rescue 1122”, he said and added, "We should work with sincerity for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan."
President Rehan Naseem Bharara, Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha, Executive Member Tariq Mehmood Qadri and District Officer Rescue 1122 Zafar Iqbal practically demonstrated the CPR procedure on dummies by wearing jackets inscribed with the insignia of 1122.
Later, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal presented Rescue shields to President Rehan Naseem Bharara and Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha.
A large number of male and female students participated in this training session.
