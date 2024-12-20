Researchers Urged To Pace Up Efforts For Making Agriculture Profitable
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The country is grappling with agricultural challenges and researchers should pace up problem-solving research work meant for ensuring food security and make agriculture a profitable profession, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.
He was chairing a meeting of Graduate Studies Research board at UAF Syndicate Room where Director Graduate Studies Dr Muhammad Khalid Bashir presented the agenda.
The meeting recommended launching PhD Rural Development Program that would help in addressing various rural issues.
Dr Sarwar Khan said that UAF had initiated industry linkages course for PhD students in which they would spend some months with industry/farmers/stakeholders to identify real agrarian problems for research purposes.
He said that agriculture sector was in the grip of different issues including low productivity, deteriorating soil health, water scarcity, ever-increasing population, lack of modern implements and others.
If these issues were not addressed, it would aggravate food insecurity, he said and directed the university staff to hone the entrepreneurship skills of the students that would make them job provider rather than job seekers.
He said that the university was making all-out efforts to produce skilled manpower. During wheat campaign, the university students led by agri experts visited five divisions of the province for two weeks last month. It helped inform the farmers about latest trends and get firsthand knowledge of farmers’ problems, he added.
UAF Registrar Tariq Mahmud Gill, Controller Examinations Muhammad Tariq, Dr Khalid Hussain from Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), Dr Sajjad from Nuclear Institute for Agriculture & Biology (NIAB) and others also spoke on the occasion.
