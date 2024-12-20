Open Menu

Researchers Urged To Pace Up Efforts For Making Agriculture Profitable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making agriculture profitable

The country is grappling with agricultural challenges and researchers should pace up problem-solving research work meant for ensuring food security and make agriculture a profitable profession, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The country is grappling with agricultural challenges and researchers should pace up problem-solving research work meant for ensuring food security and make agriculture a profitable profession, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He was chairing a meeting of Graduate Studies Research board at UAF Syndicate Room where Director Graduate Studies Dr Muhammad Khalid Bashir presented the agenda.

The meeting recommended launching PhD Rural Development Program that would help in addressing various rural issues.

Dr Sarwar Khan said that UAF had initiated industry linkages course for PhD students in which they would spend some months with industry/farmers/stakeholders to identify real agrarian problems for research purposes.

He said that agriculture sector was in the grip of different issues including low productivity, deteriorating soil health, water scarcity, ever-increasing population, lack of modern implements and others.

If these issues were not addressed, it would aggravate food insecurity, he said and directed the university staff to hone the entrepreneurship skills of the students that would make them job provider rather than job seekers.

He said that the university was making all-out efforts to produce skilled manpower. During wheat campaign, the university students led by agri experts visited five divisions of the province for two weeks last month. It helped inform the farmers about latest trends and get firsthand knowledge of farmers’ problems, he added.

UAF Registrar Tariq Mahmud Gill, Controller Examinations Muhammad Tariq, Dr Khalid Hussain from Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), Dr Sajjad from Nuclear Institute for Agriculture & Biology (NIAB) and others also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Nuclear Agriculture Job Agri From Wheat Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

13 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024

13 minutes ago
 The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 i ..

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties

5 minutes ago
 Trust in digital payments growing as retail paymen ..

Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio ca ..

1 minute ago
 CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation ..

CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making ag ..

Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making agriculture profitable

1 minute ago
 69 PMS officers promoted

69 PMS officers promoted

5 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national me ..

Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress

1 minute ago
 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathema ..

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at d ..

1 minute ago
 CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desk ..

CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desks at BHUs, Business Facilitat ..

1 minute ago
 Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcy ..

Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcycle

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business