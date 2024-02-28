Open Menu

Reservoir Filling Of SK Hydropower Project Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

The reservoir filling of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project started successfully on Wednesday, marking the completion of another significant milestone and laying a solid foundation for the scheduled power generation target of the Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The reservoir filling of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project started successfully on Wednesday, marking the completion of another significant milestone and laying a solid foundation for the scheduled power generation target of the Project.

According to the press statement issued here on Wednesday, the project has mainly been invested by China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Company, belonging to China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC).

The important moment of reservoir filling was witnessed by owners of S K Project Company, engineers, personnel, and other construction participants.

The Dam of the Project is an asphalt concrete core-wall rockfill dam with a crest elevation of 2,239.5 meters, a maximum height of 54.5 meters, a crest width of 10 meters, a length of 258 meters, and a total backfill volume of about 1.9 million cubic meters, the statement added.

During construction, S K Project Company efficiently coordinated all construction participants, optimized the design schemes, accelerated the construction period, and achieved the dam capping target on May 2023 as scheduled.

After capping, S K Project Company led the relating parties in the commissioning of M&E work, reservoir area slope support and other related work, and finally starts the reservoir filling as scheduled with several months’ efforts.

The Project is included in the first batch of priority projects list of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which serves as the first step of the “Belt and Road” Initiative.

It is currently the largest greenfield hydropower overseas project invested by Chinese enterprise, and has drawn great attention from the Chinese and Pakistan governments and all sectors of society.

So far, the overall construction progress of the project exceeds 98 percent. Specifically, a number of key milestones such as dam body filling, headrace tunnel lining, installation of pressure steel lining and installation of units have been completed on schedule, and the power generation target is planned to be achieved in 2024.

The Project is the largest hydropower station invested by CEEC overseas. Upon completion, it can provide 3.212×109 KWH of clean electricity annually, filling 1/5 of Pakistan’s gap in power supply, alleviating severe power shortages, and promoting the high-quality development of local economy and society.

Next step, S K Project Company will continue to thoroughly implement CEEC’s requirements of "building a world-class enterprise", strengthen scientific management, and ensure the achievement of annual milestones such as water commissioning and project COD through effective measures, the statement concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water China Company Dam Progress Enterprise May All From Million

Recent Stories

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stab ..

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..

8 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: ..

Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi

3 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance securi ..

IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures

4 minutes ago
 Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

8 minutes ago
 57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

8 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condo ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ej ..

8 minutes ago
CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

8 minutes ago
 DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five ..

DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations

8 minutes ago
 SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training ..

SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in n ..

Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 2023

12 minutes ago
 COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on ..

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business