Resident Representative UNDP calls on Ayaz Sadiq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Resident Representative United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Samuel Rizk, called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs warmly welcomed Rizk, who has recently joined UNDP Pakistan, as Resident Representative in July 2023 and appreciated UNDP's continued dedication in fostering socio-economic progress in Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Sadiq reiterated the government's strong resolve to collaborate with the UNDP in implementing projects that yield tangible results and positively impact the lives of the people.

Both Rizk and Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged the importance of aligning development efforts with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and reaffirmed their commitment to working together towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The minister appreciated the valuable role of UNDP in the areas of Governance, Economy, Climate Resilience and Gender Equality through their interventions and recognized the contribution and support of UNDP especially in the forum of International Partners Support Group (IPSG).

Both Sadiq and Rizk discussed the way forward after one year since devastating floods hit Pakistan in 2022.

Rizk reiterated the role of UNDP in post floods fundraising process as well as other areas highlighted in the country programme including gender and climate change.

The minister assured that the Economic Affairs Division will extend its full cooperation and support for UNDP interventions in Pakistan and continue to work in close collaboration.

