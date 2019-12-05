Residential Building Collapses From Gas Blast in Poland, 8 People Under Rubble - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) A residential building collapsed from a gas explosion in the Polish city of Szczyrk of the Silesian Voivodeship, emergency services are searching for eight people under rubble, the RMF FM broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, nine people lived in the house, but one of the residents was at work at the time of the explosion.

About 100 firefighters work on the spot, they expect to find people alive, and therefore work on the rubble has to be done manually, the media said.

At the same time, rescuers continue to extinguish the fire at the site of the explosion.

There are two dogs trained to search for people at the scene, but they cannot start work due to fire.