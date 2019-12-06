UrduPoint.com
Residents Express Concerns Over Illegal Sale Of Open Fuel, Gas Refilling In Cylinders

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The lose sale of petrol in plastic bottles and gas refilling in the cylinders was increasing day by day due to poor monitoring by the concerned quarters.

The residents expressed their concerns regarding sale of lose petrol and refilling of gas cylinder and said no precautionary measures by the authorities were being adopted.

The peoples demanded concerned authorities to monitor these illegal activities from the populated areas which could cause dangerous accident.

Mostly mini agencies have been operational at every nook of the city and rural areas due to unchecked by the concerned quarters.

These illegal outlets have been established here in violation of prescribed rules, a resident, Kashif talking to APP said and added that mini agencies were selling fuel in the plastic bottles and also refilling gas cylinders without considering proper procedure.

The businessmen never bothered to install fire extinguishers at their outlets while concerned authorities had never checked them properly, he added.

These shops can be witnessed in different areas of district including Bhalwal road, Khushab road, Patha mandi road Muslim bazar, 47 Pull, Kanchi mor, and Block 9, 10 and , 49 tail, Pull 111, Adda-46 and other surrounding areas, 46 adda, Kotmomin, Bhagtanwal, matela, Bhalwal, Bhera of the district and tehsils.

When contacted to the district administration in this regard, the official of administration said the office was taking action against people involved in illegal activities.

The situation was becoming worst day by day due to ignorance by the agency holders and poor monitoring of the concerned quarters.

The police have also registering cases against them while their agencies were also being sealed over violation of prescribed regulations, he added.

