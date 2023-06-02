UrduPoint.com

Resolution Of Business Community's Issues Top Budgetary Priority: Dar

Published June 02, 2023

Resolution of business community's issues top budgetary priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday said the government attached a top priority to addressing the issues of business community for economic growth.

During a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran headed by Mohammad Naeem Mir, the minister said the government would ensure all possible assistance to the business community through introducing a business and people friendly budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-24.

He appreciated the budgetary proposals given by the delegation.

On the occasion, the delegates apprised the minister about the challenges confronting them, particularly with regard to taxation.

They gave proposals to address those challenges in the upcoming budget.

They also assured the minister of the dedication and determination of the business community to support the government in bringing economic growth and stability.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, RRMC (Reforms & Resource Mobilization Commission) Chairman Ashfaq Yousif Tola, and the Federal board of Revenue chairman and senior officers.

