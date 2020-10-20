Restaurant & hotel Industry needs special attention, says LCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers Tuesday urged the government to pay special attention to restaurant and hotel industry, which has been worst hit by coronavirus.

They expressed these views while participating in a function, arranged by Lahore Restaurants Unity Association (LRUA) in connection with the International Chef Day.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and LRUA President Amir Rafique Qureshi and other office-bearers were present.

The LCCI officials said that the restaurant industry was following most of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that social distancing was ensured and all staff wear masks responsibly. At the same time, special care was being taken for hygiene and cleanliness.

They said that the hospitality industry always provides special services to ensure maximum convenience.

They said that coronavirus would not spread due to the hospitality industry as SOPs were being fully followed.

The LCCI office-bearers said that restaurants should be guided to ensure safe food, safe citizens and safe Pakistan, adding that, systems have been introduced in kitchens to deal with coronavirus.

They said the restaurant industry was growing rapidly and at the same time its responsibilities and need for government attention were increasing. Therefore, the government should support the restaurant industry.

They said that this industry should not be shut down in future due to any pandemic but full cooperation should be extended to them. They assured Lahore Chamber's full support for the restaurant industry.

On the occasion, LRUA President Amir Rafique Qureshi said that restaurants were working with the SOPs in place and would play their role in defeating coronavirus by following them more strictly.