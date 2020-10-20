UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restaurant & Hotel Industry Needs Special Attention, Says LCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:13 PM

Restaurant & hotel Industry needs special attention, says LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers Tuesday urged the government to pay special attention to restaurant and hotel industry, which has been worst hit by coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers Tuesday urged the government to pay special attention to restaurant and hotel industry, which has been worst hit by coronavirus.

They expressed these views while participating in a function, arranged by Lahore Restaurants Unity Association (LRUA) in connection with the International Chef Day.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and LRUA President Amir Rafique Qureshi and other office-bearers were present.

The LCCI officials said that the restaurant industry was following most of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that social distancing was ensured and all staff wear masks responsibly. At the same time, special care was being taken for hygiene and cleanliness.

They said that the hospitality industry always provides special services to ensure maximum convenience.

They said that coronavirus would not spread due to the hospitality industry as SOPs were being fully followed.

The LCCI office-bearers said that restaurants should be guided to ensure safe food, safe citizens and safe Pakistan, adding that, systems have been introduced in kitchens to deal with coronavirus.

They said the restaurant industry was growing rapidly and at the same time its responsibilities and need for government attention were increasing. Therefore, the government should support the restaurant industry.

They said that this industry should not be shut down in future due to any pandemic but full cooperation should be extended to them. They assured Lahore Chamber's full support for the restaurant industry.

On the occasion, LRUA President Amir Rafique Qureshi said that restaurants were working with the SOPs in place and would play their role in defeating coronavirus by following them more strictly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Hotel Nasir Same Chamber All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

31 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

31 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

46 minutes ago

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah commences operations in KSA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.