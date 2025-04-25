Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: Haroon

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan said here on Friday that restoring the confidence of international investors was a top priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan said here on Friday that restoring the confidence of international investors was a top priority of the government.

Chairing a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on the introduction of Bankruptcy Law, he reiterated the government’s commitment to aligning Pakistan’s investment climate with global standards and emphasized that the introduction of a bankruptcy law would be a vital step in this direction.

According to press release, Haroon announced the formation of a sub-committee to draft and evaluate proposals for the bankruptcy law.

To facilitate the formulation of the law, the committee reviewed international best practices and legal models from other countries.

The committee emphasized the importance of creating a conducive environment for investment in line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Expressing concern over the absence of a structured bankruptcy framework in Pakistan, the committee highlighted that it has been a longstanding gap in the country’s investment ecosystem.

During the meeting, economists, legal experts, and representatives from the business and investment community shared valuable insights and recommendations to ensure that the new law addresses the needs of both local and foreign investors.

The Ministry of Industries and Production will continue to engage stakeholders in the coming weeks as the framework for the bankruptcy law is developed, the press release added.