Venezuela is fully implementing its obligations regarding its debt owed to Russia, and debt readjustment is not on the agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department Director Aleksander Shchetinin has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Venezuela is fully implementing its obligations regarding its debt owed to Russia, and debt readjustment is not on the agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department Director Aleksander Shchetinin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Venezuela delivers fully on its commitments related to the state loan, which was provided in accordance with the 2011 intergovernmental agreement and its protocols. All the payments are provided in due time, on schedule. Restructuring is not on the agenda," Shchetinin said.

Venezuela is currently making payments to Russia twice a year under its debt, which amounted to $3 billion as of October. Venezuela currently pays off only interest on the debt, while the period for the repayment of the loan itself, along with the interest, is expected to begin later.