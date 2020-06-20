Resumption of flight operations great news for economy

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday welcomed resumption of flight operations between Pakistan and the rest of the world and termed it a great news for the businesses and economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday welcomed resumption of flight operations between Pakistan and the rest of the world and termed it a great news for the businesses and economy.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh told the media here that business community had received a refreshing news after a long time as COVID-19 halted all trade and economic activities in March 2020. Flight operations were suspended in March when the country came under a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said that recommencement of flights from all national and foreign airlines will give impetus to Pakistan's external trade and tourism industry as well. "We hail government's decision to reopen domestic and international flight operations in a standardized manner," the LCCI president said and added that implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines by the government would help well to address essential health and safety.

Irfan Sheikh said that though COVID-19 had caused unprecedented losses to the economies of rest of the world and jolted the basis of economic structures, international trades were inching towards normalisation.

Being a developing country, Pakistan desperately needed boosting its international trade and flight operations by all the national and foreign airlines would greatly help in this cause. He said that it would also be an important step to drive the tourism sector of Pakistan.

The LCCI president urged all domestic and international airlines to ensure implementation of guidelines and the SOPs set by the government of Pakistan and of the destination countries. They should also ensure disinfection of aircraft and no public congestion at airport should be allowed.

He said that now the government would have to take all possible measures to improve exports that have been hit hard by the coronavirus. According to a report, the country recorded US$1.39 billion in merchandise exports last May, the lowest number in years, and a 34 per cent drop from a year ago. He said that exports were critical to economic recovery of Pakistan.