Resumption Of Operation Via Khunrab Pass To Bolster Pak-China Trade : Meher Khashif

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Resumption of operation via Khunrab Pass to bolster Pak-China trade : Meher Khashif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Thursday said the resumption of long-awaited operations via Khunjrab Pass would further bolster trade with China, besides strengthening people-to-people contacts.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Faran Shahid, he said it was also another good omen that the two sides were now working to keep the border crossing open round the year.

The reopening was expected to witness huge growth of cross-border trade and transportation this year, he said adding a major turnaround for Pakistani producers was expected in the wake of relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions.

He said cherry had been allowed to be exported to China and this would open a $2 billion market, he said.

Similarly sesame seed export to China had also increased, he added.

He said it was aimed at connecting China to Pakistan's ports which would eventually help expand and modernize its economy and meet major energy requirements. It would also provide shortest route for Chinese cargo heading towards the middle East, Africa and Central Asia, he added.

Meher Kashif Younis said on the other hand, imports from China had surged and added there was an urgent need to enhance exports as well.

He said textiles, rice, cherry, mangoes and other food items can be exported to Beijing which would be another way of increasing foreign reserves.

