Resumption of Production in China to Keep Oil Prices Afloat Rather Than OPEC+ - Economist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Oil prices will stabilize and stay at a level of $30-35 per barrel over the next months due to the resumption of production in China rather than the new OPEC+ deal, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist, told Sputnik.

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on Sunday to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day for two months, starting from May 1. The total decrease in oil production could exceed 15 million barrels of oil per day if the G20 nations were taken into account. The oil prices already reacted to the news about the accord and increased by some 4-7 percent earlier on Monday.

"There is one positive sign, namely China's resuming its economic activities after it successfully managed to virtually control the coronavirus outbreak and open the country. China will be hugely thirsty for crude oil. This factor will help prevent oil prices from sliding downward and could also enable prices to stabilize at 30-35 US Dollar a barrel," Salameh, who serves as a visiting professor of energy economics at the London-based ESCP Europe business school, said.

The oil prices will not go much higher because the oil cuts are not big enough to offset the fall in oil demand sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the expert noted.

"It is my view as an international oil economist that no matter how big the cuts are, they will hardly have a positive impact on oil prices. How could a cut of 10 mbd impact on a market sagging under a huge glut estimated at 1.8 billion barrels (between global inventories and excess oil in the market) and a global oil demand decline of 30 mbd with half of the world population in quarantine. Not even a 30 mbd cut will have any positive impact on prices," Salameh said.

The expanded format of OPEC++, which includes the oil producing countries that are not part of OPEC and the Vienna format, is unlikely to survive after the coronavirus outbreak is contained, according to the analyst.

"There is a much better chance that OPEC+ will continue in force with cooperation from Russia," Salameh concluded.

Under the OPEC+ deal, the oil production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels a day for six months starting from July 1. After that, the output will be reduced by 5.8 million barrels per day until April 2022.