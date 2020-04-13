UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resumption Of Production In China To Keep Oil Prices Afloat Rather Than OPEC+ - Economist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:06 PM

Resumption of Production in China to Keep Oil Prices Afloat Rather Than OPEC+ - Economist

Oil prices will stabilize and stay at a level of $30-35 per barrel over the next months due to the resumption of production in China rather than the new oil producers deal, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Oil prices will stabilize and stay at a level of $30-35 per barrel over the next months due to the resumption of production in China rather than the new oil producers deal, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist, told Sputnik.

OPEC+ countries, as well as oil producers from the wider G20 group of nations such as the US, Brazil and Canada, reached a new agreement on Sunday to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day for two months within the OPEC+ group starting from May 1, and possibly up to 15 million barrels of oil per day with G20 nations taken into account. The oil prices already reacted to the news about the accord and increased by some 4-7 percent earlier on Monday.

"There is one positive sign, namely China's resuming its economic activities after it successfully managed to virtually control the coronavirus outbreak and open the country. China will be hugely thirsty for crude oil. This factor will help prevent oil prices from sliding downward and could also enable prices to stabilize at 30-35 US Dollar a barrel," Salameh, who serves as a visiting professor of energy economics at the London-based ESCP Europe business school, said.

The oil prices will not go much higher because the oil cuts are not big enough to offset the fall in oil demand sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the expert noted.

"It is my view as an international oil economist that no matter how big the cuts are, they will hardly have a positive impact on oil prices. How could a cut of 10 mbd impact on a market sagging under a huge glut estimated at 1.8 billion barrels (between global inventories and excess oil in the market) and a global oil demand decline of 30 mbd with half of the world population in quarantine. Not even. A 30 mbd cut will have any positive impact on prices," Salameh said.

The expanded format of OPEC++, which includes the G20 oil producing countries that are not part of the cartel and the Vienna format, is unlikely to survive after the coronavirus outbreak is contained, according to the analyst.

"There is a much better chance that OPEC+ will continue in force with cooperation from Russia," Salameh concluded.

Under the OPEC+ deal, the oil production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels a day for six months starting from July 1. After that, the output will be reduced by 5.8 million barrels per day until April 2022.

Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, called the extraordinary meeting of energy ministers in the wake of a draft OPEC+ deal being announced on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Dollar Russia Europe China Canada Oil Vienna Brazil April May July Sunday Market From Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 13 Apr 2020

2 minutes ago

Garment factory sealed for violating lockdown

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt ceases fishing activities at Fish Harbo ..

2 minutes ago

Govt earmarked huge amounts for poor families amid ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks detailed reports on govt's ste ..

17 minutes ago

National Institute of Health arranges capacity bui ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.