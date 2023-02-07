UrduPoint.com

Resumption Of Tourist Flows From China To Help Global Economic Recovery - Foreign Ministry

Published February 07, 2023

Resumption of Tourist Flows From China to Help Global Economic Recovery - Foreign Ministry

The resumption of group tourist flows from China after three years of COVID-19 restrictions will give a fillip to the global economy and the world tourism market, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday

On Monday, Chinese travel agencies resumed group tours to 20 countries, including Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand and others.

On Monday, Chinese travel agencies resumed group tours to 20 countries, including Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand and others.

"After three years, Chinese outbound group tourism has pressed the restart button, which will revive the global tourism market and give impetus to the lagging global economic recovery," Mao told a press briefing.

The spokeswoman added that China would continue to increase the movement of people and strengthen economic interaction with all countries of the world, giving more confidence and strength to the global economic recovery.

China suspended the organization of outbound group tours for its citizens at the beginning of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2022, the Chinese government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward COVID-19 cases, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years, following mass protest against restrictions in a number of cities. In January 2023, China completely canceled quarantine and PCR testing for people coming from abroad and resumed accepting applications from Chinese citizens for obtaining passports for traveling to other countries for the purpose of tourism.

