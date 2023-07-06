Open Menu

Retail Sales Down Both In EU, Euro Area In May

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISTANBUL, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The retail trade volume saw declines both in the EU and the euro area in May on a yearly basis, the bloc's statistical authority revealed on Thursday.

In the euro area, the volume of retail trade decreased by 3.5% for food-drinks-tobacco, by 2.2% for automotive fuels, and by 2.1% for non-food products year-on-year in May, according to Eurostat.

In the EU side, the retail trade volume decreased by 3.

5% for food, drinks and tobacco, by 2.5% for automotive fuels, and by 2.4% for non-food products.

The largest yearly decreases in the total retail trade volume were seen in Slovenia (minus 13.4%), Hungary (minus 12.3%), and Estonia minus 9.6%).

The highest increases were observed in Spain (7.3%), Greek Cypriot administration (6.1%) and Malta (3.3%), Eurostat said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased by 0.1% in the EU and was unchanged in eurozone in May.

