Retailers grabbing good business on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Preparation for 75th Independence Day celebrations have stirred the trading activities across the country as the people are out in the markets to buy national flags, banners, bunts, printed facemasks, horns besides dining out, purchasing sweets and other bakery items.

Although the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the business but a big improvement has been seen this year as compared to the last year when relatively strict lockdown was in place to contain surge of the pandemic.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Yasir Ilyas who is also Retailers Association's president told APP that normally 100 to 120 percent increase in Independence Day related trade activities was seen every year in Centaurus Shopping Mall alone but this year such increase could not be witnessed.

However, he hoped to get more business this year too because trade activities on 13th and 14th of August were used to be the highest.

All Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran Prsident Ajmal Baloch while talking to APP said the market situation especially in the Federal capital on the eve of 75th Independence Day was good and the retailers as well as seasonal stall holders were earning handsome money.

He said besides trade of the decorative material such as bunting, flags, banners and horns etc. for celebration of the Independence Day, business of fast food outlets, restaurants and bakeries also goes up on this occasion as people move out of homes on this occasion and spend money in the markets.

Meanwhile, during a visit to various markets, it was observed that people were more interested in green colour face maskes and those printed with national flags which were being sold at Rs 50-60 per item.

In addition, a packet of normal quality bunting flags was being sold at around Rs 130 to Rs 180 while a good quality packet was being sold up to Rs 600.

Muhammad Sohaib, a stall holder told this scribe that he was getting good business this year compared to the last year but still it was not as much as it was used to be in pre-COVID time.

The shoppers however, also complained about extremely high prices of the decorative items demanding that the government should keep check on the prices besides providing subsidy to the retailers so that everybody should participate in the celebrations.

\395