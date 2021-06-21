UrduPoint.com
Return Of Iranian Oil To World Market Needs To Be Taken Into Consideration - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The return of Iranian oil to the world market needs to be taken into account, but first there has to be an understanding of the exact schedule and volume limits, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik.

"Of course, this must be taken into account. Because it affects the balance of supply and demand. You just need to accurately understand the return schedule, what are the maximum volumes. But it all depends on when this will be done," Novak said.

