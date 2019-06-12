UrduPoint.com
Returns Filer, Non-filer Distinction Being Abolished To Expand Tax-base: Hafeez

Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said the distinction of returns filer and no-filer was being abolished in the Federal Budget 2019-20 to meet the much-desired expansion in the tax-base.

Speaking at the post-budget press conference, he said now it would not be possible for someone to remain non-filer as after purchasing any vehicle or property, it would be mandatory for him/her to file returns within 45 days.

"Otherwise, within half an hour after the lapse of 45-day period, an automatic assessment will take place asking the purchaser to disclose the source of income," he elaborated.

The strategy, the adviser said, would have far-reaching impact on the national economy and the much-desired expansion in the tax-base would come to fruition.

The government, he said, had also made the process of return filing automated and easy, under which a person could become filer within just six minutes by registering on the prescribed website of Federal board of Revenue.

