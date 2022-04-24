Revamping of PSEs critical for economic survival: LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday urged the government to revamp all the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) immediately as majority of public entities are not performing up to the mark

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday urged the government to revamp all the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) immediately as majority of public entities are not performing up to the mark.

The government should lay down a clear plan about restructuring of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq told media here that the government should have to prepare some extraordinary plan to control heavy losses by PSEs.

They said that the business community is the ultimate loser as the loss making Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) are being run through the duties and taxes imposed on the trade and industrial sectors. The losses of these enterprises resulted in mis-allocation of tax money and reduced the fiscal space for social sector, they said.

The LCCI office-bearers said that keeping in view the massive loss being caused by the PSEs, the government should take measures on war footing to make these organizations profitable or go for the option of privatization.

They said that in the advanced economies like the United States, United Kingdom and Japan etc, the role of PSEs is minimal and the private sector is the most important instrument of socio-economic prosperity, and there is continued growth of privately-run corporations.

They said that the significance of PSEs cannot be ignored, in view of the fact that they remain the most employment-intensive and capital-intensive organizations.

The LCCI office-bearers suggested formation of a committee of experts from public and private sectors to revisit strategy and adopt methods which provide a new impetus to the PSEs. They said that the committee should go deep into the broader political philosophy and vision under which the PSEs will be required to play their role in the new competitive environment.

They said that PSEs of Pakistan should continue to remain the backbone of the economy and therefore their revamping is critical to the economic survival.