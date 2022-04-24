UrduPoint.com

Revamping Of PSEs Critical For Economic Survival: LCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Revamping of PSEs critical for economic survival: LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday urged the government to revamp all the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) immediately as majority of public entities are not performing up to the mark

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday urged the government to revamp all the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) immediately as majority of public entities are not performing up to the mark.

The government should lay down a clear plan about restructuring of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq told media here that the government should have to prepare some extraordinary plan to control heavy losses by PSEs.

They said that the business community is the ultimate loser as the loss making Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) are being run through the duties and taxes imposed on the trade and industrial sectors. The losses of these enterprises resulted in mis-allocation of tax money and reduced the fiscal space for social sector, they said.

The LCCI office-bearers said that keeping in view the massive loss being caused by the PSEs, the government should take measures on war footing to make these organizations profitable or go for the option of privatization.

They said that in the advanced economies like the United States, United Kingdom and Japan etc, the role of PSEs is minimal and the private sector is the most important instrument of socio-economic prosperity, and there is continued growth of privately-run corporations.

They said that the significance of PSEs cannot be ignored, in view of the fact that they remain the most employment-intensive and capital-intensive organizations.

The LCCI office-bearers suggested formation of a committee of experts from public and private sectors to revisit strategy and adopt methods which provide a new impetus to the PSEs. They said that the committee should go deep into the broader political philosophy and vision under which the PSEs will be required to play their role in the new competitive environment.

They said that PSEs of Pakistan should continue to remain the backbone of the economy and therefore their revamping is critical to the economic survival.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business United Kingdom Japan United States Money Media All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

19 minutes ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

19 minutes ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

19 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths ..

Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths by Indian forces in IIOJK

21 minutes ago
 Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit ..

Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit qualifying

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.